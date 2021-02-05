Katie Dulo has been a freshman at Spotswood High School for five months now, but Thursday was the first time she has ever stepped foot in the school.
“I was a little scared. I got lost a few times,” Dulo said. “But everyone was really nice to point me in the right direction.”
It’s understandable to feel overwhelmed in a space you’ve never been to. Normally, incoming freshmen have a chance to visit their new school at least once before the first day of class.
But this is not a normal year, and this was not a normal “first day of school.”
On Thursday, approximately one-third of Rockingham County high school students returned to the classroom for the first time since March 13, when Virginia began shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school division has been opening slowly since the start of school in September, first with prekindergartners, kindergartners and first-graders. The remaining elementary and middle school students later returned two days a week.
The first day of school for high school students was supposed to be Monday, the first day of the second semester. But Mother Nature had other plans.
On Thursday, half of all in-person high school students returned to the classroom, and today, the other half will attend school for the first time. About 20% of RCPS high school students have elected to continue with the Home Learning Academy for the remainder of the school year.
Dulo said stepping into Spotswood High School for the first time on Thursday didn’t feel like the middle of the school year, but a true first day of school.
“I’m looking forward to new experiences and change. And I know there will be a lot of it,” she said. “I’m looking forward to figuring out what I want to do and who I want to be.”
On the opposite end of the high school experience is Cy Alderman, a senior at Spotswood High School.
Entering his school for the first time this year, but also the last “first time,” was bittersweet, he said.
“I love being here with my friends,” he said from behind his mask. There was a time when Alderman wasn’t sure whether he would get to set foot back in Spotswood before graduating. It has taught him to be grateful for his time in school.
“It’s definitely caused a change,” Alderman said. “I’m happy to be back and not just thinking, ‘It’s another day of school.’”
It wasn’t just the students who were happy to be back. SHS Principal Rob Dansey said Thursday was “the best day of the year.”
There were some nerves and apprehension on the part of teachers and staff, who after 10 months of virtual learning weren’t sure what to expect, Dansey said. They had conversations with teachers at Montevideo Middle School, who have had students back in the classroom for months now.
A lot of preparation went into getting ready for this first day of school. Plans included overhauling students’ schedules to incorporate their two days of in-person learning. All four high schools are working together to provide virtual learning for students who are using the Home Learning Academy. This allows for more classes and more sections to be available to students.
Special attention is being given to freshmen, who are arriving for the first time in the middle of the school year, to establish those needed connections. Attention is also being given to seniors to make their last few months in public education special, Dansey said.
And then there was getting the physical space ready for the return of students. Classrooms had to be prepped to accommodate as many desks as possible while still maintaining a distance of 6 feet. Flow through the school had to be revamped to keep students apart.
But all the work was worth it to have the students back in the classroom, Dansey said.
“When the kids got off the bus,” he said, “and they parked their cars, you could just feel that energy.”
