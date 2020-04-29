Taylor Hankins knew it was for the best, but that didn't make it any easier.
After dealing with what was originally thought to be a simple hand injury that later turned into inflammation in the shoulder, a bulging disc in her neck, and a pinched nerve in her back, the former Broadway softball standout realized she would have to step away from the sport she loves.
"It was really frustrating because it was affecting me in the sport," Hankins said. "I knew I wasn’t playing to my full potential. I kind of felt like I was letting my team down in a way, especially when I had to come out completely. I would have messed up my arm for good if I kept playing, but it was just so frustrating sitting on the bench and watching everyone else play. I was happy for them because they did well, but I wanted to be out there so badly.”
Hankins played a few games at shortstop as she tried to get back to full health with the Gobblers last season. As a freshman in 2018, however, she broke onto the area softball scene as one of the top pitchers with an 11-3 record and 0.78 ERA. She gave up 38 hits in 88 innings pitched while striking out 172 batters. She also committed to James Madison University during her debut season.
But the injury ultimately proved to be too much to overcome. She finished with just 11 total games played and was forced to the bench as her young Gobblers teammates hit the field without her. Broadway finished 9-10 overall and 7-5 in Valley District play — good enough for fourth in the league standings.
"Her overall physicality and her power output are what set her apart as an athlete," said Mike Martin, owner and operator of Next Level Athletic Development. "She has the ability to produce force at a fast rate and to transfer that into her pitching and hitting patterns."
After the school year, Hankins dealt with even more change. After missing a majority of her sophomore campaign due to injury, she was suddenly moving just outside of Stanley and would be transferring to Page County this season.
On the field, that was exciting after the success of the Panthers softball program in recent years. They won a state title in 2018 and fell in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals to Richlands last year. But, in the hallways and off the field, that meant starting over in a sense for Hankins.
“It was kind of scary at first, knowing I would be moving schools," Hankins said. "I had a lot of friends I reconnected with once I moved to Page, so that made the transition a lot easier. Definitely the hardest part about leaving was not really knowing who I would talk to every day. I had my set friend group at Broadway and I had to be separated from them.”
As she faced the sudden unknown of moving to a new school and becoming part of a new team, Hankins also got thrown into a strenuous rehab process with Dr. Todd Nieder — the lead physician at the Nieder Chirorapractic and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg.
"Initially with Taylor's injury, we played more of a mental-wellness role, just helping her stay positive since she was in the middle of her high school season and we weren't really able to do much with her," Martin said. "As the injury lingered into the summer, we played a more active role in guiding her rehab by referring her to a local rehab clinician well versed in working with baseball and softball upper-extremity issues. We worked closely with the rehab clinician to design her athletic development training around the rehab she was doing and any restrictions she had. That synergistic relationship allowed Taylor to continue to improve as an athlete while also rehabbing from her specific injury."
While Nieder worked with Hankins on injury-specific exercises to get her back to full health, Martin and the trainers at NLAD focused more on helping her continue to build strength. He said they worked through a pitching and hitting program based off baseline data on her grip strength prior to the injury and slowly got progressed her to the point where she was able to pitch and hit at full speed at some early-winter camps at JMU.
"I give her and her parents all of the credit because they were included in, and signed off on, all the steps and were very diligent in following them and not rushing back too soon," Martin said. "For an athlete in Taylor's situation, with the college she committed to right down the road, there is always going to be pressure to perform. Factor in a lot of people wanting to know when she was going to be able to pitch again and that's a significant amount of pressure for a high school athlete to deal with. The fact she was able to trust the steps, trust her work ethic and trust her ability in the midst of that pressure is why she made it back to a better than pre-injury level of play."
Hankins credited both Nieder and Martin for getting her back to full health. She said that the pain slowly just diminished over time and her arm hasn't hurt since summer. And although her strength remains in her ability to strike out batters from the circle, it's her hitting that is elevating her to a new level as a player.
"Truthfully, one area that I think Taylor is going to surprise a lot of people is how hard she hits the ball," Martin said. "She was a good high school hitter when she started working with us, but not at the level relative to her pitching. ... Although most people in this area see her as a future [Division I] pitcher, she is also a [Division I]-level hitter. It's not a stretch to say she has the ability to make an impact as a freshman at JMU as both a pitcher and hitter."
The Dukes have a long track record of successful two-way players with Jailyn Ford, Megan Good and Odicci Alexander all thriving in recent years. Martin said Hankins could now become the next big name for JMU softball in the future.
But before any of that, she has to finish her high school career. After finally getting adjusted to her new school and battling through injury, Hankins was excited about a fresh start at Page County. Instead, COVID-19 forced the VHSL to cancel the spring season and Hankins to stay away from the game longer.
"I was kind of in shock at first," Hankins said. "Then, I was really disappointed. I didn’t feel bad for myself, but I felt bad for our one senior on the team. I wanted to go out with a bang this year for her senior year and it got taken away from her. I feel awful about that.”
The Panthers were loaded with talent this season and expected to contend for a VHSL Class 2 state title once again. With Hankins and Maddie Gordon, a Penn State commit, leading the way, Page was seeking a third-straight trip to the state tournament.
“I definitely think this year could have been really special," Hankins said. "We were expecting to go far this year. We played really well together. We all got along. That was really important, too. It was just really disappointing that we didn’t get to play.”
Hankins played in two scrimmages for Page — one against her former team, Broadway, and another against Warren County — and said she "felt better than I ever have before."
But the chance to step back on the dirt in a competitive environment will have to wait a little bit longer. And again, even though Hankins said she knows it's for the best, that hasn't made it any easier.
“I want it so badly," Hankins said. "That’s all I’ve been thinking about since quarantine started. I just want to be out on the field and playing against some good competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.