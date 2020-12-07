Free local COVID-19 testing will be conducted by Virginia Department of Health personnel in Verona and at James Madison University on Wednesday and at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird on Friday.
The testing at JMU's University Park at 1021 Devon Lane will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and no appointment is needed, according to a VDH press release.
Testing in Verona and Penn Laird is reserved for those with virus symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The testing in Verona will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Government Center at 18 Government Center Lane on Wednesday. No appointment is needed.
In Penn Laird, the testing will be held at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, located at 1 Rockingham Park Lane. The testing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday and registration is required to get tested.
Those interested in being tested in Penn Laird on Friday must call 574-5102 by 2 p.m. on Thursday to register.
— Staff Reports
