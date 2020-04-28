During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, staff announced that Harrisonburg is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara to offer free COVID-19 testing for two neighborhoods on Saturday.
The testing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for residents of Mosby Court and Harris Gardens who have at least one of the following COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea.
Interpreters will be available, and only one person per household will be permitted to be tested.
City Council heard about some of the demographics of COVID-19 patients that has become available through efforts by the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The director of the district, Dr. Laura Kornegay, said Hispanic or Latino residents make up more than one-third, 37%, of COVID-19 cases in the city and 32% of cases in the county.
She said the figures “may be a little bit underestimated.”
Reports from across the country show that members of minority communities are getting COVID-19 at disproportionate rates.
In other news from the meeting, supporters of nonprofit groups that lost funding in next fiscal year’s proposed budget, including Second Home, called during public comment to advocate for their group to receive funds in the final budget for 2020-21.
The proposed budget has pulled or reduced economic support for nearly a dozen local nonprofits while increased or begun support for 14 nonprofits. Funding for a further dozen-plus groups is slated to remain unchanged.
This year, the city ran a different system to decide which nonprofits to support, where the decision was made by City Manager Eric Campbell and other staff.
The total of nondepartmental contributions comes to $716,708 — roughly 0.25% of the total proposed budget of $281 million.
The budget can be viewed at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/budget.
At the end of the meeting, Councilman Chris Jones said he hopes funding may be available to a few more nonprofits after council members work on the budget.
Several callers also requested council permanently close the city-owned golf course, Heritage Oaks, and run it as a standard park.
One resident who called in support of the golf course reiterated the low cost of the golf course in the total budget of the Parks and Recreation Department and also argued that the course brings in visitors from across the state and country who end up supporting the city through the meals and transient occupancy taxes.
One city resident in favor of keeping the golf course open called to voice his support for continuing funding the amenity.
Council also passed the stop order for construction on the second high school. The initial cost to the city will be $208,814, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
The complete order includes a further roughly $440,000, but the price could be reduced if more cost-effective measures are found, Parks said in a Tuesday evening email.
