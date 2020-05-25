The Virginia Department of Health and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue will be hosting a round of free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday at 140 Research Drive, according to a press release from Amy Snider, assistant to Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell.
City and county residents are eligible for testing at the site between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Residents who plan on getting tested are asked to wear a mask, stand 6 feet from others at all times and tell the health workers if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms of the virus include cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea.
— Staff Reports
