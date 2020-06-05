Virginia Department of Health is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Shenandoah County on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis at 300 Fairground Road in Woodstock. No insurance or appointments are necessary to get tested.
Participants are asked to wear a mask, stay in their vehicle upon arrival and tell the health care provider what, if any, symptoms they have.
VDH, Shenandoah County Fair Association and Shenandoah County Emergency Management have partnered to bring the event to Woodstock. For any questions related to Monday's testing, call (540) 459-6167.
--Staff Report
