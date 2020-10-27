Free tests for area residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with a known virus case will be available in Verona on Wednesday and in Harrisonburg on Friday.
The Verona testing will be at the Augusta County Government Center at 18 Government Center Lane between 9 a.m. and noon.
The Harrisonburg testing will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hillandale Park located at 801 Hillandale Ave.
Registration will be required for both drive-thru test events.
The deadline to register for the Harrisonburg event is 2 p.m. Thursday, while the deadline to register for the Verona event is today at 2 p.m.
To register for a test, patients are advised to call their local health department. The phone number for the Harrisonburg office is 540-574-5102 and the phone number for the Staunton office is 540-332-7830.
— Staff Reports
