Two years ago, Dawn Davis Womack organized her first comedy show as the founder of X2 Comedy at Restless Moons Brewing with a dream to establish the reputation and respect for stand-up comedians as seen in New York and Los Angeles in her own town.
Since then, Womack’s comedic adventure has grown outside of the Valley and bloomed into a web of performers and gigs across the state.
Tonight, X2 Comedy celebrates its second anniversary with a virtual steal the pint night and online sit-down comedy show.
“It’s just branching out beyond Harrisonburg to share the gift of laughter on a larger scale,” Womack said. “I think the best humor is what you have to offer from your unique point of view and personality, so there’s certainly some jokes that get formed out of stressful situations that can certainly lighten the mood that we can share.”
Tonight’s Facebook live show is free for viewers but 10 $10 “front-row” tickets are available to allow limited guests the chance to partake in the show as a live Zoom audience and interact with the performers.
Owner of Restless Moons Brewing Jeff Moon said X2 Comedy is more than just a monthly installment, it is made of the friendly faces stopping by the bar and laughter painting the taproom.
“They formed X2 right around the time that they started doing shows here. I do believe their first show was here March of 2018,” he said. “Dawn’s great and we love working with her and wish we could have had an actual anniversary party like we’d planned, but the show must go on.”
The night is a celebration of X2 Comedy and Restless Moon’s intertwined history, but proceeds are being collected to benefit Pale Fire Helps, a pop-up food bank for food service workers based out of Pale Fire Brewing. Womack said dedicating the anniversary celebration to a brewery’s initiative to uplift service industry workers was a clear decision.
“That’s where X2 Comedy started, in a brewery, and really this pandemic has affected the restaurant workers and industry so much and how X2 Comedy has grown is these different business venues attached to the restaurant industry,” Womack said.
Participants are encouraged to tip performers and donate to Pale Fire Helps during the show for a verbal shout-out.
Before organizing other acts, Womack first joined the comedy world as a comedic actor looking to challenge her fears face-on and dive deeper into the world of humor.
“I’m an actress and I enjoy comedic acting, and I asked myself, ‘What is the one thing that scares you the most that would make you a better comedic actor?’ And that was stand-up,” she said.
From there, she began taking lessons from Stand-Up Studios in Washington and steadily embraced the culture, but did not want to be forced to travel the nation to land reputable opportunities.
“X2 Comedy was birthed because we as stand-up comedians could get opportunities. The majority of those were in much bigger cities not near Harrisonburg, Virginia. Richmond, Northern Virginia, Virginia Beach, D.C., New York, Philly. And to become a better comedian, you need more reps on the stage and access to open mics can help you develop you as a comedian, but even those were far away,” Womack said. “We started at Restless Moons, and the concept of the business is the same; the opportunities continue to grow as people come to experience the show and find out about us.”
Winston Hodges is a comedian based in Richmond who has performed as an independent contractor for five years and joined X2 Comedy in its early stages after meeting Womack at an open mic in Charlottesville. In mid-March, Hodges celebrated his fifth year as a comedian isolated and gorging on fast food alone. He said now is a weird time for performers and virtual shows are few and far between.
“I haven’t had this much free time in five years because I’m used to doing between 300 and 450 shows a year, so doing none in the course of two-and-a-half months,” he said. “We should still be trying to live our lives as regularly as we used to. I don’t want to get too far out of the rhythm, everybody still needs to laugh. In my experience, comedy has always been at its best during times of trial and hardship.”
Hodges said Womack is among the best organizers he has worked with throughout his career and her coordination of events, both virtual and in-person, consistently surpasses industry expectations.
“As far as her being the showrunner, I don’t know a single, probably, kinder or sweeter woman to work with,” Hodges said. “She’s becoming a better comedian, she’s becoming an even better showrunner. I think those shows are just getting better and bigger, which is pretty awesome because that’s all you can ask for. … She’s bringing really quality entertainment to that part of the state.”
Acts of the night include stand-up routines from Womack, Hodges, Paige Campbell and Miss Clareese, and the livestream will be joined by special guest Landon Turner, a former NFL player from Harrisonburg and Womack’s son.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will stream for an hour. Pint glasses emblazoned with X2 Comedy and Restless Moons emblems are available for free to each customer who purchases a 4-pack or growler from the brewery. Additional glassware costs $5 each.
“Expectations are the enemy,” Womack said, so she is open to the idea of more online comedy shows in the future but is approaching tonight as an experiment to simply connect with the community.
“We have no idea what’s going to happen, and I’m just going to remain open and focus on providing the best experience we can for people to give an opportunity for us to all laugh together during these hard times,” Womack said.
