CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With most of West Virginia’s surrounding states ordering non-essential businesses to close or ordering residents to shelter in place, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that would order the same for state residents and businesses started 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Justice held a virtual briefing with reporters Monday from the Governor’s Reception Room at the State Capitol Building in Charleston.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that all non-essential businesses must close. The order follows similar orders in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Ohio ordered all residents to shelter-in-place, though travel for supplies and groceries is allowed and residents are allowed to walk outside. Virginia has not issued any similar orders, though was expected to close schools for the rest of the semester Monday.
