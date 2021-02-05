On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all school divisions across the commonwealth need to begin offering in-person learning by March 15, a year after he shut down schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His announcement largely doesn't impact Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools, which have been sending some students back to the classroom since the start of the school year.
But for the 44 school divisions listed still as "fully remote," they will now be required to offer in-person options.
"Many Virginia students are approaching a full year without in-person access to their school communities. This is having a real and significant impact on their educational and social development," Northam wrote in a letter to school divisions. "But after a year of experience, we are now equipped as a society to safely open schools and operate them in ways that protect students, teachers, and staff members."
HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards said he took the letter's meaning that school systems which haven't brought students back to the classroom need to start. Despite being listed on the VDOE website as fully remote, HCPS brought back about 15% of students beginning in August. On Feb. 1, that number increased to 30%. It was announced Tuesday that beginning March 22, HCPS will begin reopening to even more students, focusing on younger children.
"It's not possible to have all students back in the classroom," Richards said. "I can't do it, Rockingham County can't do it."
The announcement also mentioned that school divisions need to be doing more this year in terms of summer school opportunities.
HCPS has an extensive summer program planned.
Beginning June 21, HCPS will host a five-day-a-week, four-week long intensive summer school program for all students kindergarten through eighth-grade free of charge.
"It's a combination of remediation for those who need it, and enrichment for those who want it," Richards said.
Although the summer program is not required, it is highly encouraged.
The overarching theme of the Governor's announcement was making up for learning lost during the pandemic.
Rockingham County has been opening schools to students gradually throughout the last five months. It began the school year with pre-kindergartners, kindergartners and first-graders in the classroom four days a week. In November, RCPS opened up to the remainder of elementary and middle school two days a week on an A/B schedule. And this week it concluded the reopening plan with high school students returning to the classroom on an A/B schedule.
"We've been on this track since September," said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. He added that hearing the Governor reiterate what RCPS has been doing since September — using mitigation strategies to keep students safe — is the best course of action and best practice.
Scheikl contacted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about guidance on ways the school system could reduce the distance between individuals in the building in order to get more students in the classroom.
Fauci talked about ventilation as a mitigation strategy, which RCPS has spent thousands of CARES Act dollars to improve, but it's still not recommended that students and teachers and staff be any closer than 6 feet while the COVID-19 vaccine is still being distributed.
RCPS is planning on additional summer school opportunities for students, but is waiting for more guidance from the DOE before announcing final plans. They are also weighing the mental health needs of students and staff as it pertains to more learning opportunities this summer, Scheikl said.
