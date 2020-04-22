How are area teachers keeping up with grades while students are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
The short answer — they’re not. While teachers are still working with students both through online resources and physical learning packets, the work that is being done can only supplement or improve the grades students had prior to March 13, when they were told there would be no more in-person school for the remainder of the year.
For Rockingham County Public Schools, all work completed at the elementary level will not be turned in, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent for innovation and learning. The reason is to have fewer pieces of paper passed around and because the school division does not want parents to feel the pressure of having to keep track of school work while they may working from home themselves.
The extra work is meant to supplement the learning that was taking place before mid-March and to give students something to work on during their time off.
At the secondary level, the school division is leveraging online resources as much as possible. Teachers are using Schoology, a platform for distributing assignments, Shifflett said. It’s also a way for teachers to give feedback on assignments.
Although teachers are giving feedback, all assignments completed after March 13 will count as extra credit.
There are a handful of students in the county who have limited access to internet, whether due to affordability or where they live, and those students are being given paper assignments that can be turned in for extra credit. Any paper assignment that is submitted will sit untouched for a period of time in case it was exposed to the virus, Shifflett said.
Therefore, grades can only go up for students at the secondary level for RCPS. The extra credit is meant to be a motivation to complete work but not a hindrance to a student’s grade during this time.
Shifflett said that a blog titled “Grace is Greater than Grades” was one of the guiding principals when coming up with this model for grading during this time of COVID-19.
“We are asking teachers to be mindful that there is a lot going on in students’ homes right now,” Shifflett said.
For Harrisonburg City Public Schools, grading and keeping track of assignments varies depending on who the teacher is, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division.
However, at the high school level, teachers have been sending out learning modules electronically and collecting them electronically.
As far as grading is concerned, students will receive a grade of “satisfactory” or “not yet,” Lintner said. The focus is on growth rather than grading.
“Chief among our conversations was the idea of access, equal opportunity, and overcoming those barriers along the way,” Lintner said.
For seniors, most if not all graduation requirements have been waived to prevent anyone who was on track to graduate from being able to.
“If the opportunity is not there ... we’re not penalizing students over that,” Lintner said.
