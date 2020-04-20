Wes Walls isn’t always sure how many cars are going to show up on any given Sunday.
Sometimes the vehicles pack the place. Other times it’s not as many.
“It’s very spiritual,” he said.
And, once again, on Sunday night from 7:30 to 8:30, the cars came to parking lot B at Sentara RMH to let the nurses, doctors and all the staff working to help stem the COVID-19 tide know that the community is behind them. It’s something Walls said he hopes takes place every Sunday until the danger is over.
It’s a solemn event, certainly not a party. There aren’t any cheers, just cars backed into parking spots, facing the main medical center building. Their hazards flickering in unison like metal lightning bugs as the butter rays of the sunset melted behind them, the brightest of stars beginning to poke their way out of a darkening sky.
It started with one of Walls’ friends, Jane Caricofe, who got the word out that the community should do something to honor those on the front lines of the fight against the rapidly spreading disease. Walls, soon after, got on board and the group started to invite as many people as it could.
“People who would be prayer warriors, so to speak,” Walls said.
This Sunday, about a dozen cars showed up, slowly making their way into the lot, the majority pulling in around 7:45. Walls said some wait until it gets darker, so the lights make more of an impact.
Blink, blink.
Blink, blink.
Some, he said, wait until pitch of night, preferring to pray in private under the glow of the lot’s lamps, making their way past a handmade sign that read:
“You are braver than you believe;
Stronger than you seem;
Smarter than you think;
And loved more than you’ll ever know.”
A quote from Winnie the Pooh.
And a more simple one: “Thank you health care heroes.”
On previous Sundays some of the employees blinked the lights inside the hospital back. A sign, Walls guessed, that they knew the group was out there supporting them. One night, a few nurses even came outside the building, staying far enough away from the parked cars, and waved.
A thank you.
It was unnecessary, but appreciated, Walls said.
“It’s really neat to see the community come together on something like this,” he said.
The communities of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 336 combined cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Harrisonburg’s 236 cases as of Sunday also gave the city the highest COVID-19 rate in the state with 445.15 cases per 100,000 residents, according to VDH data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Those kinds of numbers aren’t lost on Walls, and they validate the need for support. The need for those doctors, nurses — “all of them in there, you name it,” he said — to know that they’re appreciated.
“And prayed for,” Walls said. “There’s fear and anxiety, there’s a sense of fear in there. I know I would be if I were working there. So, we blink our lights in unity to let them know we appreciate them, we’re with them.”
