Amia Hernandez-Ellison, of Dayton, plays on a freshly replaced rope bridge at A Dream Come True Playground in 2019.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

On Thursday, the City of Harrisonburg announced on Twitter that A Dream Come True Playground will reopen on June 14.

Located at 1050 Neff Ave., the popular spot for families known for its accessibility, has been closed through most of the pandemic and will reopen with renovations including some resurfaced play areas, a resurfaced parking lot and other safety improvements, according to the city.

 

