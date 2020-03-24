According to Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city of Harrisonburg is now four.
That brings the total cases in the city-county to six with two now identified in the Rockingham County and four in the city. Rockbridge County also has two cases.
According to its website, the Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 290 cases of COVID-19 with 45 people in the hospital and six deaths attributed to the virus as of Tuesday.
Further information on the latest case in Rockingham County is unavailable.
The website reported that 4,470 people have been tested.
The VDH’s noon report on Monday listed 254 cases of the virus in Virginia.
Kornegay said the district is processing more tests.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing is recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Northam's order would not apply to businesses deemed essential, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations. State-owned liquor stores will also remain open.
“I know that the next several weeks, the next several months, will be difficult. They will require everyone to change the way that we live, the way we interact with each other," the governor said.
