The Harrisonburg Electric Commission approved roughly $3 million for COVID-19 relief for the city of Harrisonburg and its residents, according to a press release.
The HEC approved its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year at an April 28 meeting.
The budget includes a $1.5 million reduction in base rates that will go into effect on July 1. HEC will also reduce its Fuel Factor by over 80% for billings beginning April 22.
The moves will result in a 9% decrease in power costs citywide, according to a press release.
The commission said that residential customers using 1000 kWhs per month will likely see a reduction of $8.75 per month.
“At HEC, we recognize the financial strain that the City and our community is experiencing, and we understand that it will take time for people to recover,” Brian O’Dell, general manager at HEC, said in a statement. “We felt that a rate reduction was something tangible we could do to help our customers as things hopefully begin to get back to normal over the coming months.”
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.