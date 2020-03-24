Starting Tuesday, the Harrisonburg MedExpress located off East Main Street will be offering COVID-19 testing while supplies last.
The location was one of nine in Virginia to offer the testing.
Those experiencing shortness of breath, fever or cough should call the center 540-432-3080 before visiting the facility.
If experiencing unrelated COVID-19 symptoms, the center continues to offer care for everyday injuries and illnesses.
(0) comments
