Harrisonburg City Hall and other municipal buildings will be closed to the public starting Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City residents are encouraged to pay their bills online, by mail or by using the dropbox outside of City Hall or the Department of Public Works building on Beery Road.
City Council meetings will still take place, but residents are encouraged to watch the meetings remotely on the city’s website, Public Education Government Channel 3 or the city’s facebook page. A phone live will be live at 540-437-2687, allowing results to call in and speak with Council during the public comments portion of the meeting.
The city of Harrisonburg, along with Rockingham County, declared a state of emergency on March 14. By declaring an emergency, the city and county can pursue federal reimbursement made available by the national designation declared March 13, with Trump saying there would be $50 billion available.
