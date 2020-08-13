As tens of thousands of students are set to head back to classes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in the coming weeks, messages and measures have been made to reduce the chance of a COVID-19 resurgence, according to local officials.
“Right now, I feel like we’re prepared and ready to welcome our students back,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said Thursday. “And we want to have our students back, but we want to make sure that we are keeping everybody safe and healthy.”
James Madison University in Harrisonburg has nearly 22,000 students enrolled for its fall semester, with over 5,000 of them from out of state, according to data on the school’s website.
Eastern Mennonite University, also in Harrisonburg, had nearly 1,500 students enrolled in its fall semester last year, according to the school’s website.
“There is going to be anxiety,” Reed said in reference to the large number of people coming for the first time or returning to the city.
City spokesman Michael Parks said staff have been doing messaging for months to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The first thrust that began in March was called "Six Simple Steps to Stop the Spread," Parks said. It included emphasis on practices such as staying home when sick, washing hands and social distancing, and was put out in six different languages, mailed to homes and flyers were even packaged in school lunches, according to Parks.
A newer campaign that started a few weeks ago is called "One Friendly City, Many Different Communities," according to Parks.
He said the point of the campaign is to avoid a potential "serious spread" out from any of the communities that make up Harrisonburg, such as students and immigrants.
The city is purchasing advertising on buses and in JMU's student newspaper, The Breeze, to reach students with the message, according to Parks. Also, staff have been in contact with developments that house students to ensure the messages can reach them and are looking at erecting billboards and banners in high traffic areas, he said.
"Students are just as eager as residents who have lived here their whole lives [to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases] because no one wants to go back to where we were," he said.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, Reed announced that she and other local leaders have started a messaging campaign called "Be Vigilant for the Valley." The campaign consists of joint messages organized by leaders of JMU, EMU, Bridgewater College and Blue Ridge Community College, as well as those in business, politics, health and nonprofits, to raise awareness for residents to take care of each other by following best health practices to avoid spreading COVID-19.
As part of the "Be Vigilant for the Valley" campaign, area schools, health organizations, nonprofits and business groups have agreed to share as much up-to-date information about COVID-19 cases as possible so officials and staff will be able to make the most optimal decisions, according to Reed.
Also at Tuesday's City Council meeting, members enacted a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, effective Thursday for 60 days unless changed by council.
Religious gatherings, wedding ceremonies and receptions, schools and protests are exempt from the measure, according to city documents. In addition, working employees or contractors would be exempt from the limitation.
Tenants or property owners who hold gatherings with more than 50 people will be warned to end the gathering, and if they do not, they can be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor, which could carry a fine up to $500.
Guests of a gathering with more than 50 people will also be warned to leave. If they do not, they can be charged with a class 4 misdemeanor with a fine up to $250.
Other college towns, such as Radford, Blacksburg and Charlottesville, have passed similar measures, according to Reed.
“I think some people are concerned, but I also believe that our university presidents really have good plans in place,” Reed said.
Parks said that in some cases, the colleges have more strict measures than the city.
“We're extremely pleased with the steps the universities have taken and to get the messages across to their students," he said.
However, the town of Bridgewater is not eyeing ordinances similar to Harrisonburg's or the other college towns, according to Alex Wilmer, the assistant town manager for administration. Last fall, Bridgewater College had nearly 1,750 students, according to the school's website.
“We’re both following the full guidelines from the governor, the [Virginia Department of Health] and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Wilmer said. “We don’t really see any need to adopt anything further at this time.”
Most of Bridgewater College's students live on campus, according to the school's website.
“I know the college has been, since the get go, working with their students and keeping them in the loop as [far as] development with COVID-19,” Wilmer said. “As the town, we’ve kind of let them do their thing, and they are in touch with their students really well, as we are with our citizens.”
He said the school and the town have robust systems for keeping students and residents up to date with emails and alerts.
“We don’t want to step on their toes and vice versa,” Wilmer said.
Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory said in a Thursday email that Bridgewater has “not taken any actions specific to college students.”
“Obviously, we will rely on the college to adopt and apply its own policies with respect to keeping students safe and healthy,” Flory said. “We expect everyone to follow Governor Northam's COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations.”
Reed, Parks and Wilmer said constant contact and open dialogue with university leaders will help the localities potentially fight outbreaks, if need be.
“We’re all hoping things go well, and I’m sure every college town is thinking about best-case and worst-case scenarios,” Wilmer said. “I think we’re prepared. I think the college is very prepared for this as best as we all can be.”
Parks said the city's COVID-19 case numbers have been low since taking off in the late spring and early summer.
“We all have to be doing our part to make this work, and the city and the universities are committed to that," Parks said.
