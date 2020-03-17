The Harrisonburg City School Board work session originally scheduled for today has been rescheduled to Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, located at 409 S. Main St.
The meeting will be televised and the School Board is working with the city to arrange remote public participation.
The School Board plans to discuss the 2020-21 operating budget at the work session.
— Staff Report
