On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards emailed staff to inform them the decision had been made to close all buildings beginning today.
On Friday, when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam mandated that all K-12 schools in the state close their doors for a minimum of two weeks due to the concern over the outbreak of COVID-19, the school division stated that school offices and Central Office would remain staffed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the time being, that is no longer the case.
Beginning today, school buildings will be closed except to maintenance and nutrition staff. Central Office will be closed except for authorized staff. Until further notice, no other staff should enter the buildings. Staff were told that if they need to get any personal items, they needed to do so before today.
Richards went on to say that in the coming days he will convene a team to discuss work-from-home protocols.
“Many questions remain unanswered at the state and federal level, and I know this can cause stress,” Richards said. “Rest assured that we are not alone in asking these questions and that I am consulting with colleagues and state agencies to get the answers we need. I will continue communicating with you as we address these concerns.”
Rockingham County Public Schools made the decision to close school buildings on Friday after it was announced that schools across the commonwealth would be closed for a minimum of two weeks.
More information about continued educational opportunities is expected to come early next week. But on Monday the school division announced plans to provide meals for students who need them during this time of mandated school closure.
Rockingham County Schools will be providing meals for students ages 2 to 18. Meals will be provided without charge and are the same for all children regardless of factors such as economic background.
Meals will be available for pickup on a first come, first serve basis at South River Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, Montevideo Middle School, Fulks Run Elementary School, Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Plains Elementary School, Lacey Spring Elementary School, Ottobine Elementary School, and Pence Middle School.
Any child up to the age of 18 can visit any of these schools and receive up to two meals.
Meal service will begin today and will continue Monday through Friday until further notice. Pickup times are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
No adult meals will be available, paid or free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.