The Virginia Department of Health identified the two latest people to test positive for the coronavirus in the area as a Harrisonburg woman in her 20s and a Rockingham County man in his 30s.
The two cases were announced late Thursday by the VDH and brought the total number of cases in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County to three.
The first case was identified on March 12. That person was described as a Harrisonburg resident in his or her 60s, who was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and is recovering at home, a VDH spokesman said Wednesday.
Caitlyn Read, a JMU spokeswoman, said Thursday the university had been notified that one of the two new cases was a student.
She could provide no additional information on Friday, citing student privacy.
"We have reported it as VDH has reported it to us," Read said. "We want to make the community aware and to be as transparent as possible.”
Also on Friday, Eastern Mennonite University announced that an unidentified student who was experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week tested negative for the coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health is managing the latest two cases announced Thursday, identifying and reaching out to individuals who may have been in contact with the student and informing them of their need to isolate.
The JMU student who tested positive lived off campus, Read said in a press release, and recently traveled overseas. The travel was personal, and not university-sponsored, the release stated, and the student was not treated at the University Health Center and is self-isolating in a location off campus.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said the new cases show the importance of following public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.
“Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic,” Kornegay said in a press release.
State officials recommend not gathering in groups larger than 10.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing is recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
VDH has counted 114 cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Two deaths have been reported.
On Wednesday, James Madison announced it was canceling all events through May 15, regardless of size.
All classes are going online for the remainder of the semester and students are being advised to vacate campus by March 29. Reimbursements will be issued to students for housing and unused meal plans.
In addition, commencement has been postponed. Options for an alternative ceremony include a remote event or an event later this summer.
