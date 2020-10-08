The city and county school systems are slated to receive $1.12 million and nearly $2 million, respectively, for "COVID preparedness and response," according to a Thursday morning press release from the Office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
All 132 public school districts will be receiving CARES Act money, from the allocation of $220 million, based on a formula providing $175 for each student enrolled in a district's fall semester, grades kindergarten through high school, according to the release.
“This is money that has to be spent by November 30 and that's actually really, really quick turnaround,” said RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
He said the “work that has to be done” now is identifying exactly how the school system can spend the money.
“With these funds there’s always certain restrictions,” Scheikl said.
For example, the funds cannot be used to teacher salaries or to plug budget shortfalls, according to Scheikl.
“In the end, obviously, these are funds that the Governor has made available, and certainly everyone is appreciate of the efforts to really help school district through a situation that is just so unique,” he said. “It’s always a great sign when the General Assembly and the Governor provide additional funds to education.”
The Augusta County school system is slated to receive $1.7 million, while the Shenandoah County school system is slated to receive $1 million, according to the full allocations list.
Page County's school system is slated to receive $560,158.
Keep checking DNROnline.com for more information as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.