A census was sent to parents of students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools in mid-August asking them about their technology, food and child care needs as they headed into full-time virtual learning.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the school division had received responses from 2,831 families, representing 4,091 students, said Brian Nussbaum, secondary mathematics coordinator and director of testing for the school division.
This represents about 62% of the student population for HCPS.
Although division officials are hoping to receive responses from 100% of families, the results so far have highlighted where needs exist and has informed decisions about where and how to distribute resources, Nussbaum said.
For example, the decision was made to place about a dozen Wi-Fi hot spots in cars and park them at various points in the city. These "mega" hot spots allow houses in the area to access the internet. They run on portable batteries and can last all day.
The census, which asked families about access to reliable internet, helped inform where the hot spots would be parked.
The census is also helping to determine where meal pickup locations will be and what bus routes are needed to reach families that can't make it to meal pickup spots.
It also revealed a need for child care. With parents having to work and students home every day, the available child care was quickly inundated. The city school division has been working with the Horizons Learning Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, Second Home and the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department to try and meet those child care needs.
Nussbaum asks any family that has not taken the census to please do so, but those that have should not take it again.
"We are fully aware that the students who have not bee recorded are probably the most vulnerable," Nussbaum said. Home-school liaisons and school principals have been reaching out to families individually and seeking responses.
The census has been translated into seven languages and can be found on the school division's website.
