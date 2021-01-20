During a work session Tuesday, the Harrisonburg School Board, in conjunction with Superintendent Michael Richards, hosted a number of medical experts to answer questions from staff members about the two COVID-19 vaccines.
In attendance virtually were Laura Lee Wight, population health community coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Health District; Dr. Michael Alexiou, a local ear, nose and throat specialist and head of the Harrisonburg City Public Schools medical advisory panel; Dr. Parag Patel, a hospitalist and infectious disease specialist at Sentara RMH Medical Center; Kathy Beery, a retired teacher; April Howard, chief officer for support service for HCPS; and Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for HCPS.
Wight kicked off the town hall by addressing some of the most frequently asked questions about the vaccines. Wight spoke on the two different vaccines and the slight differences between them, some of the common side effects and those very few who should not get the vaccine.
The latter are only those who are dealing with long-term health issues from COVID-19, are still in isolation from having COVID-19, and thus who experienced anaphylaxis — a severe allergic reaction — from receiving the first dose. The latter represents only 1 in 100,000 people.
Wight talked about the different phases and timelines for those groups to get the vaccine. Phase 1a is health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b is individuals 65 and up, those aged 16-64 with high risk medical conditions, front-line essential workers, and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. Phase 1c is all other essential workers.
Currently, the Rockingham/Harrisonburg area is moving on to phase 1b. Phase 1c individuals can expect to receive the vaccine in early spring. Those in Phase 2 can expect the vaccine over the summer.
Patel discussed the effectiveness of the vaccines, both of which are over 94% effective.
"The data is very promising," Patel said.
He also discussed how allergies could come into play with the vaccine. While other vaccinations can have adverse reactions for people with egg allergies, for instance, the only two things that interact with the COVID-19 vaccines are polyethylene glycol and polysorbate.
Richards then talked more specifically about the process for staff members to get the vaccine. They register online for the vaccine and then designate a time slot at their vaccine clinic location. From there, an entry ticket will be generated and needed to be turned in for vaccination.
A second vaccination is required three weeks after the initial dose.
