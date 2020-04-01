In this unprecedented time of quarantine and the closure of so many businesses and organizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are just one of those that have to adapt to the current environment.
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools laid out an extensive plan for how students will continue to learn for the rest of the school year to get them ready for the next school year and another grade level, and for seniors, how to get as many as possible across the metaphorical stage.
Superintendent Michael Richards said this is the most challenging thing he’s had to face, coordinating with dozens of individuals across the school division, and having to do it remotely.
Working to develop this plan were Richards, the chief academic officer, director of teaching and learning, principals, subject area coordinators, student support teams, and special education teams, as well as the operations department.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order and guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education allow families to pick up learning packets for the remainder of the year.
The school division has developed a plan for getting these to families in a way that limits contact as as much as possible, Richards said.
The next opportunity to pick up elementary-level learning packets will be at schools on April 14 and 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Opportunities for class meetings by video or phone will be invaluable to many students, so teachers may use electronic means to hold some class meetings, Richards said. Parents are encouraged to maintain connections with teachers as they work to support and supplement learning opportunities for elementary school students.
Since it was learned that students would not return to the classroom this school year, middle and high school students have had opportunities to engage in learning electronically, however, no grades have been associated with that work.
Beginning April 20 and continuing to May 29, students will be assigned new learning modules that will contribute to the completion of learning expectations for each high school credit-bearing class in which they are enrolled. The feedback on those will be “satisfactory” or “not yet” as the school division works to balance the equity and accessibility needs of students.
For students unable to complete online learning modules, summer school may be an option to complete classes.
In keeping with recommendations from the Department of Education, all middle and high school second semester classes will be either pass or fail, and no letter grade will be given.
However, Richards said this is a placeholder, and it could change in the future.
Because state standards dictate that credit-bearing classes must complete a certain amount of the curriculum, HCPS’ semester-based, versus year-based, classes are at a disadvantage, because when school was canceled in mid-March, they were only about halfway through curricula, Richards said.
Therefore, students in classes needed to pass to another grade level will need to complete a certain amount of the coursework electronically for credit to be given.
For those looking to graduate this year, every effort will be made to ensure seniors who were on track to graduate as of March 13 will be able to graduate. In accordance with VDOE guidance, seniors taking semester courses will need to complete the learning modules for their courses to show mastery of most state standards in those courses. The HHS School Counseling Department is reviewing each student’s progress.
Graduation requirements are still being considered by the state, and many waivers have already been announced, including those about Standards of Learning tests, which have been canceled for the school year along with the requirement to pass a certain number of tests to graduate, Richards said.
“We’re going to exercise every waiver available to us to make sure seniors graduate,” he said.
He added that the school division is going to face a lot of challenges when things begin to return to normal, whenever that might be.
In the meantime, certain services are being provided to keep things running as “normally” as possible.
HCPS will continue to provide communication and outreach to its linguistically diverse families through the Office of Family and Community Engagement, including the Home School Liaison team and other bilingual support staff.
The ESL teacher team will collaborate with core teachers to provide modifications and instructional supports for English learners.
Bagged meals will still be available at school pickup locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. until further notice, including spring break dates. Until further notice, the Mobile Café will no longer be visiting neighborhoods to deliver meals.
Commencement ceremonies have been postponed, and a makeup date will be determined once it is safe for crowds to gather.
Additional information can be found on the school division website at harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/3858-Continuity-Plan.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.