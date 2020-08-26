When the pandemic began clearing out supplies of certain items, Harrisonburg City Public Schools decided to not spend tons of money, only to wait for months and months, on personal protective equipment, such as plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizer stations.
The division decided to make it themselves.
The school division's first priority was to make sure that hospitals had the PPE they needed. Teachers were sent home with 3D printers and tasked with making face shields, of which they made about 200, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Once that need was met, they began to look to their own needs for PPE, with the expectation that school would resume for students and teachers at some point.
That day is around the corner, and the school division is ready because for the past few months, the maintenance staff has been cranking out hand sanitizer stations, of which they have made 98, and customizable plexiglass barriers, of which they have made between 100 and 150, according to Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the division.
"It was pretty evident early on what we would need in this pandemic," Mackail said. "And we have a very skilled maintenance staff that can make pretty much anything."
After taking the idea to Richards, who approved it, Mackail tasked the individuals in the maintenance department with developing stands for hand sanitizer and plexiglass barriers that could be customized to the varying needs of the school division.
They presented a few prototypes and then got to work mass producing them. Most have now been deployed to the schools in anticipation of about 11% of students returning to the classroom on Monday.
The maintenance department is still making the plexiglass shields as needs arise and will continue to do so into the school year.
