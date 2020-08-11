Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced Monday its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, according to a press release.
Enrolled students will be provided breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household, according to the press release. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge, according to the press release.
Meals will be provided during the school day to students learning in-person, the press release says. Virtual learners will have an opportunity to sign up to pick up meals on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school location of their choice, or have a week’s worth of meals delivered via bus routes on Wednesday afternoons, the press release says.
The success and continuation of the program relies upon student participation, the press release says. Parents are encouraged to participate in the school meal program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in mid-March, school divisions began scrambling to provide a meal service program to families that rely on school lunches.
HCPS began offering meals to-go two times a week, and families made it clear that it was a service they needed. By the end of May the school division had distributed more than 215,000 meals.
Usually there is a break between the end of the school year and the beginning of summer school, but this year the meal programs did not take a break.
Following are the average number of bags served per meal distribution by month since the closure:
March - 1,442
April - 1,818
May - 1,908
June - 1,476
July - 1,284
August (so far) - 1252
Each bag contains several days' worth of meals. Also, during March, April and May, families were also picking up learning materials through meal pickup lines. Many families grabbed food because they were there already, thus higher numbers than summer when it was food only, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition.
Many families received Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer during the summer as well.
"When those were issued ($376 per qualifying student) we did notice a bit of a drop in participation," Early said.
Summer meals end Thursday and will pick back up again on Sept. 1, again on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as the Wednesday option.
For more information about the school division's meal program or plans for this fall, go to the school division's website.
