The city and county school systems are slated to receive $1.12 million and nearly $2 million, respectively, for "COVID preparedness and response," according to a Thursday press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The new $220 million allocation in federal CARES Act money will be split among the state's 132 public school districts at a rate of $175 per student based on fall enrollment, according to the release.
“This is money that has to be spent by Nov. 30, and that's actually really, really quick turnaround,” said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
He said the “work that has to be done” now is identifying exactly how the school system can spend the money.
“With these funds, there’s always certain restrictions,” Scheikl said.
For example, the funds cannot be used for teacher salaries or to plug budget shortfalls, according to Scheikl.
"It's a challenge, but it's a welcome challenge," Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent, said of identifying how the money can be spent. "It's better to have money and find the things you need to spend it on than not have it."
He said the rules for the funding are "elaborate."
The spending "has to be pandemic-related first, so there are different rules for aspects of payroll, aspects of hygiene and cleaning," Richards said.
Though the money cannot be used to fill budget shortfalls, it can help offset costs already incurred during the pandemic for expenses such as personal protective equipment acquisition, according to Richards.
"Before CARES Act funding came in, we were just spending some of our regular money on PPE, and now we can backfill some of our money on that," he said.
The money could also be used to aid in distance learning, which the city school division has already spent money on to help keep families connected virtually, according to Richards.
He said the city school school system had seen a minor hit in basic aid due to a decline in enrollment. Richards said administrators will meet Monday to discuss potential uses of the $1.12 million, and he plans to have a presentation ready for the mid-October School Board work session.
“In the end, obviously, these are funds that the governor has made available, and certainly everyone is appreciative of the efforts to really help school districts through a situation that is just so unique,” Scheikl said. “It’s always a great sign when the General Assembly and the governor provide additional funds to education.”
The Augusta County school system is slated to receive $1.7 million, while the Shenandoah County school system is slated to receive $1 million, according to the allocations list.
Page County's school system is slated to receive $560,158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.