Harrisonburg City Public Schools has closed one school for a week after an employee visited the doctor for feeling sick and was told to get tested as they were probable for COVID-19, said Superintendent Michael Richards on Monday morning.
The Spotswood Elementary School employee notified their school principal on Sunday afternoon that they had been feeling sick, and at the advice of their doctor had been tested for COVID-19. Since then, two additional employees have come forward with COVID symptoms and are also being tested.
All three employees are being quarantined until test results come back. In the meantime, Spotswood will be closed for a minimum of seven days in order to wait for results to come back and to disinfect the school.
Parents were notified Sunday night, in order to make child care arrangements.
More information will be added to this article as it is available.
