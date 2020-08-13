When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in mid-March, the unprecedented change in learning for area students caught teachers off guard and there was little time to prepare for virtual-only learning.
But with a half a semester and a summer to prepare, school divisions are heading into the 2020-21 year with more knowledge of what is needed to make virtual learning a viable option for most students.
One area that has been a big concern is how to get internet to students. Some might not be able to afford it and others might live in an area where it’s not accessible.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools developed a strategy that proved successful during summer school and will continue in the fall, said Toni Sheets, executive director of technology for the school division.
With the help of Andrea Early, executive director of nutrition, who helps run a mobile cafe in areas of the city where there is a need, Sheets identified areas that might also be in need of free internet.
Using some unused city vehicles and mobile hot spot devices called Kajeet, which are mega hot spots, drivers dropped the cars off in the morning with the mobile hot spot turned on and attached to a portable charger. The hot spot would be active for students to use with their school devices and non-school devices as long as the portable charger remained on, about 12 hours.
The program successfully provided free Wi-Fi to students during summer school, and the same strategy will be employed this fall, with an additional four locations.
Sheets said she came up with the idea back in March when she was scrambling to buy hot spots at the same time as everyone else in the world. With that not being an option, and ample school vehicles being available with kids not going to school, she thought of the idea of leaving mega hot spots in cars.
It is anticipated that the mobile hot spots will serve about 1,100 students in the fall. Although the program was open to all devices during summer school, only school-issued devices will be able to log into the hot spots in the fall.
In addition, regular hot spots have been purchased for use by students who have a need and do not live in the 16 areas where the hot spots will be deployed.
“It was a very interesting idea that turned out to be successful,” Sheets said.
A family census was sent out to all HCPS families this past Sunday and one of the items the census addresses is technology needs. Every family is being asked to complete the census as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.