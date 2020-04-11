The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation is continuing to help residents get from point A to point B during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also taking measures to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
“We have a number of essential employees, obviously, in Harrisonburg, with the hospital [and] with some of the other industry that’s going,” Parks said in a Friday interview. “There’s still a lot of people needing to get back and forth.”
He said every hour, two at maximum, buses are brought back to the garage off East Washington Street in the city and cleaned “inside and out,” Parks said.
Parks said drivers of the routes, as well as the bus sanitation workers at the garage, are provided personal protective equipment to help keep them safe from droplets or any other method of contracting the virus from other people.
“We have the materials, it’s just making sure everyone has them and they’re comfortable with them,” he said.
Ridership has declined from the “thousands” to around 350 to 400 riders a day across the six city routes still in operation, Parks said. HDPT is the city’s largest individual department with roughly 200 employees.
However, the school bus lines for both the city school system and James Madison University have been halted, impacting the schedules of workers.
“As we’ve had a number of employees who typically would be running school routes right now, we’ve tried to find other ways to keep them active and one of those ways is having them work in the sanitation of the buses,” Parks said.
As the buses are dropped off and cleaned, drivers will take another bus that has been thoroughly scrubbed to continue service.
“We usually have two or three people on each bus cleaning them out inside, wiping down all the seating areas and any of the handrails as much as they can,” Parks said.
Fares have been eliminated for HDPT services on the regular routes and the para-transit system for those who need trips to the doctor’s office and the like, according to Parks.
As another method to protect riders and bus drivers, ridership has also been limited to 10 people per bus.
Riders entering HDPT buses are also to enter from the rear doors to reduce the proximity the drivers have with the public, Parks said.
He said the department is also reviewing regularly how it can further help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City homeless shelter Open Doors partnered with James Madison University and the city to allow its guests to stay overnight at Godwin Hall on the school’s campus at the end of March and HDPT provides two buses for transportation of homeless city residents to Godwin for the night, according to Parks.
“We’re trying to find some extra ways to help out things in the community by doing things like that,” Parks said.
A member of the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation could not be reached on Friday.
