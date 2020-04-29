On the lawn of Sentara RMH Medical Center and posted in windowsills across the commonwealth, signs are popping up to praise health care workers for efforts to protect and treat patients at risk and being treated for COVID-19. Inside local facilities, workers are facing increased stress and evolving responsibilities, but some employers are opting to keep workers on payroll rather than offer additional compensation for essential employees.
At Bridgewater Retirement Community, one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of March. Employees are not receiving additional benefits from BRC, but Crista Cabe, director of marketing, said no one has been laid off despite facilities such as the fitness center and beauty shop closing. She said less workers are calling out compared to before the pandemic.
“People seem to really want to be here to support our residents and their fellow teammates. We are not offering any sort of pay, but we are keeping our people employed and we have quite a few team members who may have worked in our fitness centers, they work in our beauty shop, in dining. … Instead of laying those people off, we have kept them employed,” she said. “People are being deployed where they’re needed, but nobody has been laid off.”
Cabe said those displaced from previous positions have been innovative in transferring services online, such as digitizing workout plans, but many are taking on roles to help with screenings and sanitization.
For the 400 employees at BRC, mental health and emotional support is available through the Employee Assistant Program that connects workers to resources and the Team Member Relief Fund within BRC’s foundation, which offers grants to anyone financially struggling. So far, Cabe said no one has applied.
Emotional and financial assistance are important resources for health care workers to reduce the impact of additional stresses outside of work. Cabe said the pandemic can manifest points of anxiety in households, so workers do not have an escape from a constant rotation of stress.
“We recognize also that team members have additional stressors at home. They have family members who may have lost jobs or who are also on the front lines,” Cabe said.
Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is categorizing critical workers into three tiers and offering bonus pay depending on the level of risk their assignments entail. Tier one includes staff working in transitional care with residents who are presumed positive after returning from the hospital; tier one employees receive an additional $5 per hour for being at the greatest level of risk. Most employees are categorized under tier two and work in direct contact with residents to provide support care services and earn an additional $2 per hour. Tier three includes office and administrative staff and earns $1 extra per hour.
Licensed practical nurse Colette Pennington works at VMRC in tier two for the long-term care community and said that over decades of working in health care, VMRC has established a system where everyone feels like family, and she feels secure at work.
“They’ve really gone above and beyond to make sure our residents and staff are safe. It’s nice. It’s a real good place to be,” Pennington said. “They care about their staff. … I’m definitely blessed to be here.”
According to Maureen Pearson, director of public relations, the overall bonus pay for those two months will cost VMRC approximately $170,000.
A representative of Sunnyside Retirement Community, which has confirmed its second employee case of COVID-18 last week, could not be reached for comment.
Ellen Dietrick, external communications manager for MedExpress, declined to comment on any financial support being extended to workers. But she said an Employee Assistance Program provides support services and team members have access to a mobile app designed to assist in managing stress.
“We know that our health care workers are truly our communities’ heroes. They do this work because they care about people, as they did before the pandemic and as they will after,” Dietrick wrote in an email.
At Sentara RMH, incentives for picking up shifts are being offered to employees by changing benefit programs such as paid time off and leaves of absence. Troy Kurtz, director of human resources, said the hospital has not offered hazard pay to employees because it looks to other facilities for what strategies to implement and hazard pay is not a popular practice. Instead, the Sentara network has dispersed workers displaced from changing departments to reduce layoffs of the nearly 30,000 people on staff.
“Because of COVID-19, many of our departments and services have experienced a decrease in work. We have provided pay or alternative work to our employees to sustain their pay while their home departments had lower volumes or work stoppages,” he said. “This is certainly different than, but we are exposed to pathogens all the time. … We oftentimes look at market practices and we tend to follow what the market does.”
