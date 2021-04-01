Health Care Workers Remember Shame, Sorrow, Fear Over Last Year

When whisperings of the novel coronavirus heightened into tangible fear, Nevin Yoder made a commitment to himself that he would continue his work as a nurse practitioner, come hell or high water. And Yoder stayed true to his word, even when it meant sitting in a summery downpour outside his work in hopes of catching a glimpse of his patients through streaky windowpanes weeks after overcoming the virus.
Few expected the pandemic to sweep the world with such violent repercussions, but health care workers were among the first to witness the true atrocity of what was to come.
One AARP analysis found Virginia’s nursing home COVID-19 death rate is second highest in the nation, despite the death rate being more than a third lower than what it was in summer 2020.
The stress of the situation was palpable in Yoder’s voice when asked about his past year working as a health care provider in and out of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area.
Regulations and restrictions intended to keep residents safe caused extreme detriment to residents' physical and mental health, he said. Without regular activities like the familiar hum of visitors, bingo nights and trips to the dining hall, Yoder said the older adults he works with began experiencing depression, weight loss, increased anxiety and weakness. Even people who had previously walked independently in the halls became confined to wheelchairs due to lack of activity.
Yoder has been a nurse for 20 years, a nurse practitioner for half that. But keeping up with the merciless stream of information was exhausting, and filling in as a loved one for patients wore away at him.
“It’s all brand new, so the problem was figuring out what’s legitimate and what’s safe for the patients to do and what’s not safe for the patients to do,” Yoder said. “There was literally a new study every 30 seconds that you were trying to keep up with.”
Stress from work seeped like poison from working hours into his daily life, and even now, despite him and most those he works with being vaccinated, he still has trouble sleeping and cannot rid his mind of the constant stress.
At home, Yoder has a wife and four children to protect as well, so each shift was followed by a routine shower. But the greatest fear on his mind never strayed from the clients he served.
“I was fearful that I would potentially give them a disease that would kill them,” Yoder said.
Instead, Yoder tested positive for the virus in June after helping a patient sit up to cough when their oxygen levels began to decline. Getting into close contact with the sick patient wasn’t ideal, but he said it was the best chance of keeping them out of the hospital.
“I was frustrated when I realized I got it because I was the first one in our practice to actually get it. So, it was maybe a little embarrassing,” Yoder said.
Since mid-March of 2020, Sentara RMH Medical Center has treated more than 600 inpatients for COVID-19.
Inside the hospital, a paint-by-numbers cow portrait hangs on the wall, lovingly called “The COVID Cow” and completed by nurses as a form of a mindless distraction amid the chaos.
Sentara nurse manager Kelli Zahn said creating safe spaces of stability and support arose as vital to the team in early spring of last year after watching the staff comfort a patient at the end of life.
“We had a patient that did not have any family and so the nurses on the unit sat in there while he passed away, and they just came out, tears rolling down their faces,” Zahn said. “That’s when I thought, 'Oh, we’re in for a serious problem here,' and that was in early April.”
Erin Neff is a specialty float nurse in Sentara’s Critical Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit, where she has taken care of COVID-19 patients since March. This year is her fifth as a nurse — a profession she chose following in her grandmother’s footsteps, who was a surgeon during World War II. Between balancing the stress of pandemic nurse duties and the responsibilities of motherhood, Neff also makes time for her graduate studies toward becoming an acute care nurse practitioner.
While the fear of bringing contagions home to family or spreading anything to patients always weighed on her mind, she said her greatest challenge continues to be leaving the crippling weight of her work behind at the hospital.
“We’re having to hold people's hands as they die,” Neff said. “As much as our families try to understand or want to listen or offer support, they have no idea at the end of the day what we’re going through and what we’re experiencing.”
Because the medical world was so drastically underprepared for treating the novel coronavirus, Neff said caring for patients sometimes felt like playing Russian roulette with worse odds.
“Obviously, I work in critical care, so I’m used to seeing sick patients, but when these COVID patients started coming to our Critical Care Unit, I’d never seen patients that sick before. We were doing everything we could for them. Putting them on every medication we could think of, putting them on the recommended therapy at the time, and it often felt like we were losing the battle,” Neff said.
Because patient check-ins came in waves after holidays and special occasions, Neff said seeing people neglect safety precautions causes her blood to boil.
“It’s been tough. Some weeks have been tougher than others, and I think we’re all just trying to get through it and process it,” Neff said. “It’s some of the sickest people I’ve ever seen, and I felt like they had a lot of humanity support at the beginning of it, and there’s not much now and I get it. We’re a year in. We’re exhausted, too.”
Beside the immediate concern of contracting COVID-19, Yoder said the separation of patients from family while confined to sanitized rooms is detrimental to vulnerable individuals.
“The biggest thing is them not being able to see their families, and that level of depression that we still see. Also, just their confidence of self has declined,” Yoder said. “Being family for people I’m not family to … that’s probably the hardest part.”
Kathy Martin is a a licensed practical nurse who manages the unit at Warren Memorial Hospital’s Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, where COVID-19 patients are cared for.
For the first four months, Martin said, everything seemed smooth sailing. Then came September, and with it, heartbreakingly sick patients.
“I never in a million years thought anything like this would happen,” Martin said, echoing the thoughts of nurses across the world.
Martin said one of the greatest challenges for her staff was staying afloat against the crushing tides of loneliness alongside the isolated patients and watching those individuals go months without a kind touch from loved ones.
“When I look at the residents, it doesn’t matter if they were there for a long time or a short time because they’re all people,” Martin said.
“They haven’t seen their families for a year and even though we’ve done everything from compassionate care visits and increased activities that we could one on one, it’s still very hard for them,” she said. “We’ve done everything we can to help them, but it’s still not seeing them. It’s still not getting a hug.”
Neff said she aches with longing for life to return to normal, if normal is possible after a year of such deep-seated grief and pain, but she is grateful that the pandemic illuminated the mundane heroes of society.
"It's kind of sad and I'd really love for things to get back to normal and see my family again and maybe be present in life again," she said. "One of the better things that has come out of all this is that it shines a light on your everyday people like your nurses and your doctor and the health care worker and the caretakers and the people who work in grocery stores are critical to keeping the country moving, and there was never recognition or thank you to those people until March of last year."
