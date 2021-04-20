The Central Shenandoah Health District began transitioning its COVID-19 vaccine appointment process from invitation only to public scheduling Monday, according to a Sunday press release from the health department.
The health district will not be posting available appointments on its own website, but on vaccineappointments.virginia.gov, according to the release.
"CSHD will continue to invite to clinics, via email and phone, those pre-registered individuals who are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c and anyone eligible in Phase 2 who pre-registered up until April 18," the release said.
Walk-ins will also be allowed, though the department cannot guarantee a vaccine without an appointment as supply is limited at clinics.
"To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, community members can visit Vaccinate.Virginia.Gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). At Vaccinate.Virginia.Gov, you can access the [Center for Disease Control and Prevention's] VaccineFinder website, which allows you to search the map-based site for appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, other local health districts, pharmacies, and hospitals near you," the release said.
-- Staff Report
