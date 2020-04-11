Virginia Department of Health's Central Shenandoah Health District investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a Harrisonburg long-term care facility.
State officials collected COVID-19 specimens from symptomatic residents. The specimens were sent to the state lab in Richmond. Several were positive for COVID-19.
The department, which is working to determine a possible source of exposure, hasn't released the name of the facility.
"When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned," said Health Director Dr. Laura Kornegay in a statement Saturday night. "We'll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and to provide expert guidance on infection control."
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County reported Friday that 40 residents have died from the illness.
The announcement of the possible outbreak at the Harrisonburg facility comes one day after VDH reported the first COVID-19-related fatality in the health district. VDH declined to say where the death was.
The Central Shenandoah Health District covers the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Lexington, Buena Vista, Staunton and Waynesboro.
On Thursday, Harrisonburg city spokesperson Michael Parks said cases of COVID-19 in the city and Rockingham County spiked to over 80 and city officials again urged residents to abide by Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order.
Virginia reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic.
The numbers, released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, now show more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state with 772 hospitalized. According to those numbers, Harrisonburg has 57 cases with Rockingham County reporting 31.
The death count has increased from 109 to 121.
In most cases, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, including cough and fever. The elderly and those with underlying health problems can experience more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Those who are 65 and older or have serious medical problems, such as lung and heart disease and diabetes, are urged to self-isolate. Frequent hand-washing and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread of the virus.
