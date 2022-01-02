The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Monday, and Thursday at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to the CSHD.
Registration is not required and the address is 801 Hillandale Avenue.
The testing is for those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus.
Symptoms of COVID-19 appear two to 14 days from exposure to the viruses and include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 tests are in high demand as cases and hospitalizations from the virus rise.
The largest one-day increase of new COVD-19 hospitalizations in Virginia was recorded Wednesday — nearly 400 — according to data published by the Virginia Department of Health.
The next largest recorded single-day hospitalization figure was less than half — 188 — on Dec. 23, 2020.
On Thursday and Friday, 525 more people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, according to the most recent VDH data.
In a Wednesday press release, Gov. Ralph Northam said tests are "widely available," but the Daily News-Record visited and called nearly a dozen pharmacies in the city and county and they were out of COVID-19 at-home tests Wednesday.
Northam said the rise in cases alone cannot be a reason for panic.
"As the virus becomes endemic, it’s now time to study not only the number of cases, but also the severity of symptoms and the number of people going to the hospital," Northam said. "The data are clear: Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots."
Sentara RMH Medical Center has again asked residents in the city and county to get vaccinated to reduce the "longer wait times than normal" the hospital and other emergency departments in the area are dealing with, according to a Wednesday press release.
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at 4 times the rate of vaccinated people and only 1.4% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus while only 0.0162% of those vaccinated have died from the virus, according to VDH.
COVID-19 is most dangerous for the elderly and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease, according to the VDH. — Staff Reports
