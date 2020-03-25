Brian O'Dell, the general manager for the Harrisonburg Electric Commission, said Wednesday that the local utility decided on March 13 to immediately stop disconnections for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are encouraging our customers to call and let us know they're in a situation financially, so if it's possible to make some arrangements, just [to] let us know their situation," O'Dell said. "We understand it's going to take some time before it gets sorted out."
On March 16, the State Corporation Commission directed utilities to cease cutoffs, but HEC is not overseen by the commission, according to Chris Brown, the city's attorney.
At City Council on Tuesday it was announced that city sewer and water services will also not be disconnected due to nonpayment.
-- Staff Reports
