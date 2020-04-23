With city revenue declining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Council is looking to prioritize expenses. During Tuesday’s budget work session, council and staff spoke about the city-owned golf course, Heritage Oaks, and what impact shifting funding from the course to other projects may do.
Toward the end of Tuesday’s meeting, council members Chris Jones and Sal Romero asked for staff to put together a report on what the budget could look like with reduced funding to the course while still paying employees. Neither councilmen could be reached for additional comment Wednesday.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. Between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2019, the economic loss of the golf course has risen by nearly $159,000, to $518,828, not including debt service.
Total operating expenditures of Heritage Oaks between fiscal 2015 and 2017 remained fairly stable between $1.04 million and $1.08 million. By 2018, the expenditures jumped to $1.132 million and rose again slightly in 2019 to $1.134 million.
Earlier this year, the course closed for maintenance for a longer period of time than in the past and restructured its workforce without announcement, prompting course regulars to voice concerns about transparency.
The city has closed the golf course in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Heritage Oaks members have been playing golf at other courses in the Valley while still taking precautions to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, according to Larry Haaland, a member of the course.
He said if the city wanted to raise revenue through the Parks and Recreation Department, it could charge residents for entry to other features, such as tennis courts or the pool.
“If you want to raise money and you want run it like a business, start running everything like a business,” he said, though he added he was not in favor of taking that course of action.
Haaland said Heritage Oaks gets unfairly targeted for its costs to the city compared to other parks.
“That’s crazy to pick out one thing and say it is the cause of your grief ‘cause the deficit for the parks and rec department is a lot more than what the golf course contributes to it,” he said.
As of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, 775 people had signed an online petition to stop funding Heritage Oaks in the upcoming budget. The petition was started by Kai Degner, a former city councilman and mayor, who said in a Wednesday interview that there was no concentrated push to get people to sign the document.
Degner also said he was not seeking to put the struggling budget revenue against the golf course.
“It’s not just about the money — this is not about golf or grudges or the past,” he said. “This is about equity, serving the public good and the future.”
He said he was inspired to start the petition as he learned more about how much revenue local governments are losing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reading the proposed budget and while also seeing what could be done with the 205 acres of land.
Since the course has been closed, it has been more open to the public, according to Degner.
“I saw a mom with her child on a bike. I saw walkers and joggers in the afternoon that have not been allowed to use that park for 20 years,” he said about his experience walking his dog around the course on Tuesday. “If our city leaders are willing to invest over half a million dollars to operate a golf course for a select few, wouldn’t they invest that same money to make that land accessible for everyone to enjoy?”
He said using that as a starting point, if the city wanted to use the land “to serve the public good in a better way,” it would be able to.
Interest in golf has been declining for the past decade, local golf aficionados have said previously, data mirrored by numbers at Heritage Oaks, though there was a small uptick in visits to the course in 2019.
According to a 2016 report from Bloomberg, 800 golf courses closed between 2006 and 2016.
“It’s nobody’s fault that golf is a declining sport,” Degner said. “It’s nobody’s fault the golf course is losing money.”
The city does have to cut expenses though, said Robert Dinsmore, a city resident and member of the course since it opened in 2001, but he questioned why the golf course is under scrutiny when many other assets of the Parks and Recreation Department bring in no revenue.
“It is the only park that can recover any significant amount of its operating expense,” Dinsmore said.
Haaland and Dinsmore both spoke about what an asset the course is, such as bringing in visitors who would spend money on accommodations and food, bringing the city revenue through the transient occupancy and meals tax, in addition to providing a recreational service to residents.
“I think it’s very self-serving by people who don’t necessarily play golf to say, ‘Let’s cut it out here,’” Dinsmore said. “I don’t think it would make a particular amount of difference [to the budget] and I think it would take a great deal of pleasure away from people who use [Heritage Oaks].”
In other local budget/golf news, The First Tee, a youth golf organization that operates mostly out of Heritage Oaks, is slated to no longer receive money from the city’s community fund. The First Tee was allocated $70,000 in the last budget and the one before that.
A representative of the First Tee could not be reached on Wednesday.
There are many other public golf courses near Harrisonburg. Thus golfers needs can be met. The City should not be competing with these courses and loosing half a million in doing so.
The real reason this started is not the virus. Chris Jones brought this up months ago when he realized they had to somehow pay for the new ~$115,000,000 high school. They finally figured out, if they raised taxes the proper amount, it would increase the real estate tax by a substantial amount.
City council had not worried about the deficit prior and did not push for economizing the course. Now that Parks and Rec has take over operations, they should be given the opportunity to show how their ideas and changes would work out so everyone would be satisfied.
Putting one group against another, as some politicians (past and present) are doing here is never the solution. And neither is building on the course. About 30-40% of the course is incapable of that either by flood plain, or deed restriction., Yes, the short sighted people will say it helps the tax base, but it also increase city expenses, lessens open spaces, and hurts the sustainabilty of the area as more resources are needed to support the burden of more people and buildings. More noise pollution and light pollutions swell.
Parks and Rec projects are not designed to be profit centers for the city. Yes, streamline operations should be considered, but if you base it on profit, none of the parks, pool, etc would ever be opened.
Give the recent changes made a fair chance to work and preserve one of the real Gems that the city owns. Don’t have city council hawk it at the local pawn shop for compensating for other excess spending elsewhere.
This is an opportunity for the city to erase a huge drain on the taxpayers and replace it with a large positive result. Close the golf course, which benefits only a few, and develop the property into single family lots and sell them to pay off golf course debt. This creates an increase in the city's tax base as well.
Selling off single family lots might increase the tax base but it would also create more expenses as single family homes would have children to educate in city schools which expense would increase costs more than the revenue would realize. Disingenuous thinking.
