Donnie Casey punched the air and did a quick kick in his cap and gown as he approached the stage on Wednesday to accept his diploma. The sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background.
Despite the fact that Casey’s family couldn’t be there, and that after making it through four years of high school he couldn’t have a traditional graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was clearly very excited.
Susie Bocock, one of Casey’s aides in the special education program at Harrisonburg High School and his coach on the unified basketball team, said the format of the ceremony threw Casey off a bit, but he was proud and excited.
Casey held up his diploma as members of the HHS faculty cheered and took pictures.
Wednesday was the first of three days of graduations for the HHS Class of 2020.
Wanting to make the occasion as special as possible despite the circumstances, students were able to cross the stage, have their tassel flipped, pick up their diplomas and pose for pictures while four family members waited nearby. Remaining family members stayed in their cars.
The ceremonies took place on the football field, and cars lined the track to watch. Each senior had an appointment and was asked to show up 30 minutes before to keep the schedule running smoothly. Even so, given the number of graduates, it will take three days for everyone to cross the stage.
Kevin Carranza said he didn’t mind the unorthodox graduation ceremony.
“I’ve never been to a graduation before so this is nice,” he said, adding that it was especially nice because when school closed for the remainder of the semester in mid-March he wasn’t sure he’d be participating in a ceremony at all.
Elizabeth Burzumato shared the same sentiment. She had 32 members of her family present on Wednesday, necessitating a line of eight cars to watch her graduate.
When asked how she was feeling after walking across the stage and officially graduating she said, “Oh, goodness. I don’t even know. This is overwhelming.”
Burzumato said she was initially disappointed when she realized there wouldn’t be a traditional ceremony with her peers, but after participating in Wednesday’s ceremony she has no complaints at all.
“It was nice just to get to walk across a stage,” she said.
Burzumato is the last of her siblings to graduate, and Skip Burzumato, her father, said it was great to have the family there to see the last of his children graduate high school.
“We’re just so pleased they were able to do something,” he said. “They have to be out here for three days. We’re just so appreciative.”
Burzumato plans to attend Blue Ridge Community College in the fall to study business management, with the goal of opening her own bridal store one day.
Graduations will continue today and conclude on Friday.
