When Cam’Ron Stuart began applying for colleges like most seniors last fall, he didn’t expect his senior year would turn out the way it has.
He pictured getting acceptance letters, which he has, and celebrating those milestones with his friends. Which for the most part, the Harrisonburg High School student has not.
The COVID-19 pandemic cut Stuart’s final year in high school short and the adjustment has been hard, to say the least.
“When I found out on March 13 that it was my last day in high school, I was upset. If I had known it was my last day, I would have acted like it it was my last day,” Stuart said.
When he found out that he wouldn’t go to class, see his teachers in person, would never really have a last day, he went to his car and cried.
“It was the end of a chapter, and I was not ready for that,” he said.
Adjusting to online classes and a routine that doesn’t involve being in school from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. has been tough. He sees his teachers during Zoom meetings, but those are mostly to see how students are doing, rather than anything resembling a traditional classroom experience.
Stuart is working full time at Chick-fil-A, where he has worked for the past three years. He said it’s been weird since the COVID-19 pandemic, but as an essential worker he’s been trying to do his best and keep everyone he works with and serves safe.
But there is one normal thing that Stuart has been able to enjoy for the past few months — getting accepted to colleges. And he has been enjoying it in spades.
When Stuart began thinking about where he wanted to go to college, he knew he wanted lots of options.
After learning that he qualified for free college applications and free SAT, he decided to take “options” to the next level.
Stuart ended up applying to between 25 and 30 colleges and universities, though he’s not exactly sure how many.
In late December, Stuart had been accepted to 13. Now that all of the letters have come through, Stuart has been accepted to 20 schools. He was only denied by one — the University of Virginia — and wait-listed at two.
Stuart has made a decision about his future, but wants to wait until June 6 — the day he normally would have been walking across the stage to accept his high school diploma — to make the announcement on social media to his family and friends.
A number of factors went into his decision, including financial aid, the sports programs and the school’s proximity to home.
In December Stuart said he planned to study secondary math education to be a math teacher. He is debating going as far as getting his doctorate, in order to be a principal or administrator one day, but thinks he wants to get teaching experience before he does that. He also wants to coach basketball.
It has always been Stuart’s intention to take whatever he studied and to put it back in the Harrisonburg community. While he still wants to study education to be a teacher, he also wants to double major in criminal justice to serve as a police officer in Harrisonburg.
“I just want to do my part to make sure Harrisonburg is a safer place,” Stuart said.
Stuart said he wanted to thank his parents, La’Ron and Shavonne Richardson, and his siblings Caheim, Zion, Cyniah, Kiara and Calayiah.
He also wanted to thank Ashley Bellamy at Chick-fil-A for the work experience and the skills he’s gained by working there the past three years.
