The years that mark the COVID-19 pandemic will be some of the most documented, at the local, state, national and world level.
But more than 100 years ago, the world was going through a similar time without the benefit of technology to document the Spanish flu the way that we are able to document COVID-19.
But there exist old newspapers, and for Harrisonburg High School students, their thoughts on the epidemic, sometimes referred to as “Miss Flu,” are preserved in a few editions of the school’s literary magazine, the TAJ. The TAJ preceded the school’s yearbook, which didn’t exist until the 1940s, according to Bradley Walton, library media secretary.
The Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 influenza pandemic, was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus. Lasting from February 1918 to April 1920, it infected 500 million people — about a third of the world’s population at the time — in four successive waves.
It is estimated that 50 million people died as a result of the Spanish flu.
In November 1918, Harrisonburg students discussed how the flu came to their “small town” of Harrisonburg and the effects it had on the community and the school year.
“It was just about the first of October that the far reaching charms of ‘Miss Flu’ began to exert themselves,” read an article written by Fannie Lee Woodman, Class of 1920. “She visited several people in the city before coming to the High School, but she came there in time, and so enticing was she that many accepted her cordial invitation to pay Her Highness a visit.”
In a similar metaphoric vein, students recounted the time when the Spanish flu “visited” Harrisonburg, saying that students often returned to school a few weeks later, “happy to be back.”
The literary journal goes on to make the argument for the need for a community nurse, as well as a school nurse.
“It was discovered during the recent epidemic of influenza just how badly a community nurse is needed here,” students wrote. “I think if some citizens of Harrisonburg were taken to a few of the homes which were visited during the epidemic and allowed to see what miserable and uncomfortable places they were, enough money could be collected from just these people to pay the nurse’s salary for a year.”
Speaking of a community nurse’s salary, the article goes on to surmise that it would cost the city approximately an additional $100 a month. It would be the duty of the community nurse to educate the public on germs, germ spread and how to prevent an epidemic such as they had just experienced from occurring again.
In February of 1919, Harrisonburg High School closed for a two-week quarantine, according to TAJ. It was reported that students were grateful that the quarantine was not extended to four weeks.
The time when students were not in the building was used to repair study halls and laboratories in the high school that had been damaged by a fire. As one student put it, “a great deal was accomplished.”
In the November 1918 edition of the TAJ, students remarked that it was “the most eventful term in our history.”
“We had to celebrate the passing of the epidemic and the great war.”
