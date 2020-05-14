Harrisonburg High School is working to organize three events, one for graduation, one to recognize Academic Excellence and a third for scholarships, according to a Wednesday letter from principal Melissa Hensley to the school’s seniors and their families.
The ceremony will have students graduating one-by-one on the football field with their family present. The plan for graduation is still being finalized, but is slated to run over three days starting June 3.
Specific details are slated to be released to families next week, according to the letter.
“COVID-19 cannot take away the countless memories you have forged during your time at Harrisonburg High School, and we want to honor our graduates by providing them an opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma,” Hensley said in the letter.
— Staff Reports
