As Rockingham County and Harrisonburg enter phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, teachers are making appointments to get their first dose of the course over the next few weeks.
But neither Rockingham County nor Harrisonburg City public schools is requiring teachers and staff to get the vaccine. So, how many will refuse to get it?
The percentage of those declining it in Harrisonburg is low, and as more information is becoming available about the vaccine and accessed by teachers, that number continues to go down, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
According to a survey sent to teachers and staff a few weeks ago, 84% plan to get the vaccine when it’s available to them.
That number is based on last week’s responses, but after a town hall meeting Tuesday hosted by Richards and attended by a number of medical experts, who answered questions specifically from staff, Richards expects the number to continue to go up.
Questions ranged from side effects of the two vaccines, their effectiveness, whether allergies are an issue, and more. Richards also outlined the plan for getting teachers and staff registered to receive their vaccine in the next few weeks.
Richards said he hopes hearing from medical experts about their concerns will “inspire even more to get the vaccine.”
Richards is still not planning to require employees to get the vaccine, but said most who said they don’t want it don’t work directly with students.
“Also, we will keep all mitigation strategies in place, which, along with vaccinations, will keep everyone safe,” Richards said.
So far, school nurses have received their COVID-19 vaccines both in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The county school division also sent out a survey to employees, and based on 2,300 responses, 70% said they will get the vaccine.
The survey gave respondents three options: I want the vaccine; I don’t want the vaccine; and I’m not sure.
The latter could include those who need more information about the vaccine or plan to get it through another avenue, such as if they volunteer in a health care setting or are a caretaker to a high-risk individual, which would put them in a higher priority category.
Fifteen percent said they don’t want the vaccine, and 15% said they are unsure. The school division plans to contact those who responded unsure and those who have not yet responded to the survey, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
The survey results come weeks before both school divisions plan to open up classrooms to more students. Harrisonburg will go from 15% to 30% in-person learning and Rockingham County will add high school students for the first time on an A/B schedule. Middle school and elementary school students are also in person on an A/B schedule. The exception is prekindergartners, kindergartners and first-grade students, who are in person four days a week.
All of this is subject to change should Gov. Ralph Northam set new mandates on school attendance, although both school divisions are moving forward as if that’s not the case.
