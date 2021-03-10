It’s doubtful that many people will ever forget living through the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is a desire to document the isolation, the fear, the hope, the struggles and the loss that have come from it.
And few have had as unique an experience during this time as teenagers.
“It’s been such a tumultuous year and has changed us all,” said Mary Strickler, English teacher for Harrisonburg High School. “But I think no generation has been more affected than our teens. They’re trapped inside, they’re missing milestones, parents are losing jobs, some have had to become caregivers for their younger siblings.”
Strickler, who has been a longtime educator and spearheaded many projects over the years that highlight students’ creativity and given voice to their struggles and triumphs, did not want this moment to go by without giving students a chance to do that again. With the help of James Madison University professor Elisabeth Kvernen, Strickler came up with the project “Life in the Face of COVID.”
Strickler recruited 20 students from different backgrounds, ethnicities, interests and life experiences and tasked them with thinking about how to visually represent their experience during the last year.
Each student has chosen images to decorate a life-size silhouette of themselves with pictures that showcase what the pandemic has meant to them, what life has looked like for them.
“Kneading bread, making masks, reading a book, what their classroom looked like, preparing a meal, putting together a puzzle with family, holding your grandma’s hand,” Stickler said, whatever the pandemic looked like to them, Strickler has tasked students with filling in their silhouette with the visuals.
Along with the silhouette, each display with have a sign with the students’ bio, a poem they wrote about life during the pandemic, and a picture of themselves so they can be identified, Strickler said. Once the displays are completed, hopefully by May, they will be displayed in various public spaces throughout the city, such as JMU, the School Board office, and municipal buildings, she said.
Strickler said she was most surprised that among the dark reality of the pandemic, students were able to experience a lot of growth.
“This year has been a year of self-exploration for them,” she said. “They’ve had a chance to self-reflect and realize they maybe didn’t like where they were going, or that they were going too fast. They’ve had the time to sit back and ponder and philosophize and think great thoughts.”
Strickler hopes that after the displays are done touring the city and after they have spent some time at HHS, the students who created them will be able to take them home and keep them as a reminder of this time.
Kvernen is teaching a course at JMU this spring called foundations of visual communication design, and her students are learning basic design elements and principles, as well as software tools. Strickler and Kvernen have paired one JMU student with one HHS student, and over the course of the semester they have been working together to create the exhibits. It is the JMU students who have been putting together the collages of images chosen by the HHS students.
“We hope to exhibit these locally, as a way of sharing about the lives of the HHS students during the pandemic,” Kvernen said. “The JMU students have really enjoyed getting to know their partners, and they are excited to be participating in a project that will be exhibited publicly in the city of Harrisonburg.”
Junior Mollie Moomaw said in her poem: “We sit in our houses; For school, for work; Our destinations are limited; So we sit inside; Behind closed doors.”
Fellow junior Aroob Ahmed said in her poem: “Who knew that I would have to wear a mask everywhere I go; Cleaning products are nonexistent; Stores and restaurants shut down; Six feet distance is our way of life; Unable to attend school, we do everything from home now.”
