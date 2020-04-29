Dairy producers and companies were expecting a strong 2020, according to Eric Paulson, treasurer and executive secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
But as schools and restaurants shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand dropped drastically for dairy, resulting in an oversupply that has dragged prices down.
Paulson said the demand from restaurants, schools and stadiums accounts for about 40% of the country’s dairy products.
“So when those things got shut down, all those orders got canceled,” he said during a Tuesday interview.
This resulted in a 10% oversupply of milk in the market, when the industry can sometimes see a 1-2% oversupply.
“A 1-2% oversupply has a dramatic impact on prices, so 10% is something that is simply something we’ve never seen,” Paulson said.
Dairy farmers will see their income affected in the next three weeks or so as they are paid for April work in May, according to Paulson.
“That’s when farmers will start to feel the pressure that the extra supply put on them,” he said.
The result of the extra supply meant that 5% of the country’s milk had to be dumped, which was done around the last week of March and first week of April, according to Paulson.
“That was mainly because there was no place for the milk to go,” he said.
Some was milk was dumped in Virginia, but most of the dumping took place in areas where milk is used for other dairy products, such as cheese, whereas in Virginia, 80% of the milk produced is for the supply of liquid product.
“Our prices are also based on what cheese prices are, so it has had a drastic impact on milk prices,” Paulson said.
Louise Belton, a spokesman for dairy firm Danone, with a facility in Mount Crawford, said the company has not had to dump any milk as of Tuesday.
Paulson said there was a short-term supply issue as people went to markets to buy milk in larger quantities than usual at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It took the grocers a long time to catch up with that,” he said.
Milk facilities were already operating at 100% capacity, Paulson said, and operations that supplied restaurants had already filled their storage options.
The dairy industry operates an efficient “just-in-time” inventory method, which reduces the need or want for extra supply, according to Paulson.
That leaves plants geared for restaurants in a lurch as they work to supply for retail, a process that is not like flipping a switch, he said.
Paulson said that though retail sales of dairy products, such as butter, have increased, it is has not gone up enough to make up for the loss of demand from restaurants closing.
Local cheesemakers Wayne and Annie Beery of Mountain Branch Creamery, west of Ottobine, saw an increase in retail dairy sales.
“We have sold so much cheese in the last couple months and month and a half that we are actually restricting and having to ration our product a little bit,” Wayne Beery said in a Tuesday interview.
Wayne Beery started making cheese as a hobby, but began selling the dairy product through the Shenandoah Valley Family Farms co-op by the summer of 2016.
Some of the restaurants the Mountain Branch Creamery supplies have closed due to the pandemic, but home deliveries have helped retail dairy, according to Beery.
“[Supermarkets] have really seen an increase in demand,” he said.
Mountain Branch Creamery products are sold in a limited regional basis to Whole Foods in Virginia and Maryland, in addition to local area sales and stores.
“It was week after week, the orders were bigger than the one before, and they were all record-breakers one after another,” he said. “So for us, we’ve seen a boost, but we’re also not [prepared] for that kind of long-term volume. So, we needed to slow down some to a little more realistic level.”
He said he expects the short-term demand for retail dairy products to decrease in the near future.
“We’re just not sure where that new normal is going to be,” Beery said.
However, not every local cheese producer is experiencing the same burst of business.
Gary Conner, of Main Street Farmstead in Stuarts Draft, has been making aged cheese for seven years, but is “transitioning” out of the market, he said in a Tuesday interview.
“It costs us so much in labor that we can’t compete with the national brands — that’s where the problem is,” he said.
Conner said the cost of labor for small producers like himself is too high compared to large firms that can process products for cheaper and charge customers less.
Conner also said as customers are worried about their income as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, they reprioritized their purchasing decisions.
“We could make the best products in the world, but shoot man, if they raised the minimum wage to $15 [an hour], people would be supporting our local farmers more, but right now people might want to, but they just can’t do it,” he said. “That’s the way it goes.”
Paulson said it is difficult for farms to reduce expenses.
“We don’t have the option of furloughing cows or furloughing employees because cows need to be fed and milked every day,” Paulson said.
He said the industry can reduce supply to bring prices back up, but it needs to be done carefully.
“It’s not something that can be done overnight,” Paulson said.
For more than four years, dairy farmers have been battered by low prices resulting from decreasing demand for liquid milk.
Up to one dairy per week in the commonwealth was stopping operations, according to previous data from the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
A spokesman for the National Milk Producers Federation could not be reached Tuesday.
