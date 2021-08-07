For the last 16 months, Stephen King has logged on to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard to see how many new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.
On the Rockingham County administrator’s office desktop computer, he keeps a spreadsheet open to personally log the latest information.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in one column. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths in another.
“We have 13 new cases,” King said Thursday, “which is not a good trend, because we have roughly 10 per day. For the last month, we had six per day. In June, we had three per day.”
Seven days a week, for more than 500 days, the extra task was like clockwork for King.
It was a new grind to process through, and one still happening.
Sitting inside his office at the Rockingham County Administration Center on Thursday, King didn’t imagine that more than a year later the COVID-19 pandemic would still be happening, let alone reflecting on how quickly his daily duties and responsibilities would change.
At the start of the conversation, King began to think of the moment he knew COVID-19 was more than the common flu.
“I can remember being at the hospital when we had two cases known in the city and county back in March 2020,” he said. “I think it was March 13, and then we had a meeting on March 14 at the hospital that Saturday.”
In about a month, the two cases shared between Harrisonburg and Rockingham County became 109 by April 17, 2020.
The first hospitalization reported for both city and county was on April 2.
Nine days later, Rockingham County reported its first COVID-19-related death.
As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway swiftly took on his role as the county’s emergency coordinator.
Holloway said he knew early on the COVID-19 pandemic would be serious, but had no expectations for how long it would last.
“Did I think that we would be 16, 17 months later still dealing with it? I didn’t,” he said. “I had no idea that would be the case.”
As both emergency coordinator and fire and rescue chief, Holloway has experienced his fair share of natural disasters, along with the rest of the fire and rescue department.
“We deal with tornadoes, we deal with floods and we deal with hurricanes all the time. You know the ending is coming to that,” he said.
But the COVID-19 pandemic is not a wildfire.
“Never in my world did I think we would be continuing to deal with this,” Holloway said.
The first set of challenges to arise from the pandemic was having enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, on hand.
Holloway said that in early March 2020, his department began checking its PPE supply as new information came in concerning COVID-19. As weeks went on, information changed routinely, and PPE the department had was no longer the safest option.
“At first, information was changing by the pretty much hour,” Holloway said. “Early on, we just went in with typical surgical masks and things like that. Then, it ramped up to the N95s, which brought us the challenge of, we had to do fit testing for all personnel to make sure that they had the proper mask size that was needed for them.”
From there, Holloway said staff transitioned to wearing gowns and Tyvek coveralls when responding to emergency calls.
Emergency vehicles had to be decontaminated through a deep cleaning process instead of a typical mop and wipe down. Holloway said Virginia Pressure Washer in Dayton built a pressure washer that could use certain chemicals to make the decontamination process more efficient.
“That protocol is actually still in place today,” he said.
Holloway said the deep cleaning measures on ambulances and emergency vehicles not only help to protect from COVID-19, but also flu and other bacteria.
“So, some of these practices I don’t think will ever go away,” he said.
Other challenges that came up were getting enough serum to run COVID-19 tests at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
King said Sentara RMH could run the test, but a particular serum was needed to process the test in a lab. While that obstacle was being addressed, King said the next step was setting up COVID-19 testing clinics throughout the area.
“That whole testing surge and effort, the energy that involved and when the vaccine came out, it was the transition to the vaccine effort,” he said.
During the handful of times he visited a clinic, King said, he observed county fire and rescue employees showing compassion to those being tested or receiving the vaccine.
“The caring they showed was really heartwarming,” he said. “And it was the same thing at the city’s clinics. I saw [Fire Chief] Matt Tobia giving vaccines, and he said, ‘Hey, I’m Matt. I’m going to be giving you your vaccines.’ He didn’t say ‘I’m Chief Tobia.’ That was pretty cool I thought.”
King said vaccination and testing efforts hit a peak, and then things began returning to a level of normalcy.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said King and Holloway handled the early stages of the pandemic professionally and did a good job protecting not only county employees, but the community.
Throughout 2020, Kyger served as chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and spoke with Holloway and King daily to discuss the latest information related to COVID-19. Kyger said that when those conversations ended, he came away knowing they were doing everything they could to protect the well-being of all local residents.
“We managed to operate as a county,” he said.
If it wasn’t for Holloway and King, Rockingham County’s COVID-19-related death toll would be higher, Kyger said.
“They are wonderful public servants,” he said. “But unfortunately, it looks like they will have to continue to manage this.”
As of Friday, cases are rising once again.
“Is it alarming? In January, we had 85 [cases] per day. In February, we had 80-something per day. So, it’s not alarming to me, but it’s not heading in the right direction, because right or wrong, those are the numbers that are going to drive what happens,” King said.
There are four COVID-19 variants — alpha, beta, gamma and delta — identified in Virginia, according to VDH’s website. The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the delta variant is the “most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic, but COVID-19 vaccines still provide strong protection against it.”
King said he encourages those who feel comfortable doing so to get vaccinated.
“I say that recognizing individuals may have different reasons why they wouldn’t want to — medical, uncertainty — but collectively that’s what needs to happen,” he said.
