Sherrie Warner, 63, and her husband of 43 years, George Schaeffer, 61, have been homeless since November. That’s when they began going to Open Doors.
But now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they live at a city hotel as they are slated to shortly transition to permanent housing.
The city has been coordinating with several local hotels — which it declined to identify — to house homeless residents who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are at serious risk of death if they catch the virus.
“Thank God they put us up out here,” said Warner, who, along with her husband are considered high-risk.
Both Warner and Schaeffer have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and in addition, Schaeffer was shot years ago and still has disabilities originating from the wound.
City spokesman Michael Parks said the city has been doing this for “a couple months” and that new funding from the CARES Act, worth about $10,000, will help offset costs. He said the city will continue to provide a way for homeless residents to self-isolate for as long as necessary.
“There is a lot of moving parts to supporting the community at this time,” he said.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said that the county has also helped in efforts to house homeless residents for self-isolation.
Parks said groups involved in the endeavors include Open Doors, the Suitcase Clinic and the Harrisonburg Department of Transportation.
“Everyone is really doing hero's work making sure an at-risk community is safe as well,” Parks said.
Leslie McClung, 55, is another homeless resident who now lives at a city hotel. He, like others, has been given the opportunity to self-isolate because of health concerns. He has lung problems and high blood pressure.
He said that he considers the city to have taken proactive measures to protect its homeless residents from COVID-19.
McClung said Open Doors moving to Godwin Hall and putting at-risk residents in hotels are steps in the right direction. Before staying at the shelter, guests are checked for COVID-19 symptoms by the Suitcase Clinic.
However, McClung remained concerned about his fellow homeless residents catching COVID-19 when they are back out on the streets after staying the nights at Godwin.
“It’s scary,” he said. “I’ve had friends of mine in the past just die from pneumonia.”
Several large COVID-19 outbreaks have been seen across the country in communities’ homeless populations, such as in Boston, where 146 guests at a homeless shelter tested positive for the virus in April, according to WBUR, Boston’s NPR radio station.
Another couple, the Paradis, have been at one city motel for about a month.
Alena Paradi is 51, and has diabetes, seizures, and COPD, while her husband, Timothy Paradi, 64, has liver damage and Hepatitis B.
She said Harrisonburg has done a great job protecting homeless community members compared to other parts of the country, where no such measures have been taken to keep at-risk homeless residents isolated instead of on the streets.
Though, she also said several homeless residents of Harrisonburg have caught the virus regardless of all the measures taken by nonprofits and the city.
“If I was to get it, I’m afraid I could die — like anybody could,” she said.
