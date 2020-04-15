The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is seeking 1,000 cloth face masks to donate to those experiencing homelessness, residents and staff.
Masks should be washable and the HRHA is willing to provide compensation.
Anyone willing to make a face mask to be donated can drop off masks at its main office located at 286 Kelley St. or contact the office for more information.
-- Staff Reports
