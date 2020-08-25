While some colleges across the country reported parties with hundreds of students, Harrisonburg police say move-in weekend for James Madison University was fairly calm compared to years past.
Earlier this month, in preparation of JMU students' return to campus for the fall semester, City Council enacted a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Sgt. Scott Drugo said students appear to be following the regulation.
“We didn’t have to write one large-party citation,” said Drugo, adding that there were several large parties reported but they turned out to be unfounded. “So far, so good.”
He said some parties had gatherings of more than 10 students, which would go against JMU’s COVID-19-related policies that were released before students returned to campus.
Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s deputy spokesperson, said some staff rode along with police over the weekend to monitor the parties. She said they reported no larger parties.
“It indicates that our messaging is getting to the students, but our work isn’t done,” she said, adding that staff continues to talk to students about “being a good neighbor.”
Tim Miller, JMU’s vice president of student affairs, sent a Tweet to remind students of the importance of following the school’s rules.
On Friday night, Miller posted a Tweet saying “Dear @JMU, please be smart and safe tonight. Be aware, if you host a large party you will receive a warning and if we have to return, all lease holders will be suspended from JMU immediately. The health of this community is too important to risk."
Vass said no students were suspended in connection to weekend parties.
On Saturday night, Mayor Deanna Reed retweeted his post, adding “Take notice ALL students! WE are glad you are back but we need to [be] smart and safe.”
Reed said she was pleased to hear students are following the city’s request. She said she’s also pleased to see JMU continuing to encourage students to take COVID seriously.
“There’s been lots of comments from leadership reminding students that we’re in this together,” she said. “As long as we have that same message, we will be OK.”
In the past week, several universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, have shifted to virtual classes after COVID-19 spread through large off-campus parties.
JMU didn’t require testing before students arrived on campus.
Since returning to campus, Vass said, 10 students have tested positive for COVID-19. One result came at the University Health Center and nine were tested off campus but self-reported to the university.
She said it's unclear if the students live on campus, but if any of them do, they will be required to self-isolate in a dedicated dorm for COVID-19 patients.
Virginia Commonwealth University unveiled an online dashboard to update the community of cases. As of Monday, VCU reported 59 students and 13 employees had active COVID cases. VCU required testing before students arrived.
Vass said JMU plans to unveil a similar dashboard soon.
JMU is scheduled to begin in-person classes Wednesday.
i saw quite a few larger parties Friday night, they seemed to have moved to backyards this year. Large groups also walking in the downtown area , with no masks or social distancing.
