The Harrisonburg-Rockingam Association of Realtors raised $10,300 for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank over two weeks, according to a press release from the group.
The organization's board of directors offered to match donations up to $4,500 and members contributed $5,800 between April 21 and May 5.
“Our board members wanted to do something to help those who are struggling to put food on the table because they are out of work right now and don’t know how long this uncertainty might continue,” said organization president Jeremy Litwiller in the release. “We are very pleased that our members agreed with the desire to help and stepped up so generously.”
— Staff Reports
